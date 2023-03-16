Flood Warning issued March 16 at 12:36PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…Raft River above One Mile Creek.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 6.5 feet, or 206 cfs… Scattered to widespread areas
of ranch and lowland crop flooding near Yale Road and Cassia Creek
Farms Bridge, Beet Dump Road and Nellies Lane; Idahome Road and
2050 South; Fields to the east of Malta – 1500 S Malta – 4th St. N
Cassia Creek. Other low-lying areas between Malta and Yale Road.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 12:15 PM MDT Thursday, March 16 the stage was 6.5 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:15 PM MDT Thursday was 7.0 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
6.7 feet on 05/24/2011.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood