Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 12:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
As the calendar flips to spring on Monday expect widespread
precipitation to spread across southeast Idaho after 10 pm Sunday
and continuing through Monday night. Snow will start out at valley
floors tonight but expect it to mix with and change to rain Monday
morning. Areas generally above 5500 feet could see about 3 to 6
inches of snow as snow levels rise to above 5000 feet on Monday. A
cold front will move through Monday afternoon and evening and snow
levels again drop to valley floors overnight Monday into Tuesday
morning. Do not expect significant accumulation in the Magic
Valley or Snake River Plain but could see enough to whiten the
ground overnight tonight and again Monday night and early Tuesday
morning. Anyone traveling through the mountains especially on
Monday and Monday night be alert for the potential for some snow
covered roads and allow for extra time.