Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 1:55PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light snow. Accumulations 1 to 2 inches with local
amounts to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and south Lincoln County
between Cokeville and Fossil Butte National Monument.
* WHEN…Sunrise Monday to sunrise Tuesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s Monday
afternoon should limit daytime snow accumulation.