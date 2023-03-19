Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 1:55PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s Monday afternoon should limit daytime snow accumulation.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and south Lincoln County between Cokeville and Fossil Butte National Monument.

* WHAT…Light snow. Accumulations 1 to 2 inches with local amounts to 3 inches.

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

