Special Weather Statement issued March 19 at 1:55PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light snow. Accumulations 1 to 2 inches with local
amounts to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and south Lincoln County
between Cokeville and Fossil Butte National Monument.

* WHEN…Sunrise Monday to sunrise Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures in the lower to mid 30s Monday
afternoon should limit daytime snow accumulation.

National Weather Service

