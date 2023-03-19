Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 1:45PM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches, except 6 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
* WHERE…Bear River Range- Including the city of Emigration
Summit.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.