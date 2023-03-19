Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 1:45PM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches,
except 5 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park- Including the cities
of Island Park and Kilgore.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

