Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 2:40PM MDT until March 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches
for Gilmore Summit and Lost Trail Pass. 2 to 5 inches snow
accumulation elsewhere.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with snow covered
roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.