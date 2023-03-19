Winter Weather Advisory issued March 19 at 2:40PM MDT until March 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches

for Gilmore Summit and Lost Trail Pass. 2 to 5 inches snow

accumulation elsewhere.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 6 AM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult with snow covered

roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.