Winter Storm Warning issued March 20 at 11:08AM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a trace
to 2 inches along the Salmon River Road including Shoup, 3 to 7
inches Cobalt to Leesburg, and 8 to 12 inches in the higher
elevations including Williams Creek Summit.
* WHERE…Western Lemhi County.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Heavy snow rates of 1
to 2 inches will reduce visibility to less than one quarter mile
and combined with the darkness of night will make travel very
hazardous.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.