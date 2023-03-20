Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 11:08AM MDT until March 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of a trace to 1 inch
Carmen to Salmon, 2 to 4 inches Baker to Gilmore Summit, 3 to 7
inches south of Salmon to Elk Bend along US-93, Lost Trail Pass,
Bannock Pass, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.