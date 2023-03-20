Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 1:27AM MDT until March 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches. Lesser amounts of 2 to 5 inches around the Togwotee Pass
area. Locally higher amounts possible in the Tetons.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Wind River
Mountains West.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, such as
along Teton and Togwotee Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall
expected Monday morning and afternoon. Snow rates become lighter
Monday evening. Moderate to heavy snowfall returns overnight
Monday into Tuesday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.