Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 1:27AM MDT until March 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches. Lesser amounts of 2 to 5 inches around the Togwotee Pass

area. Locally higher amounts possible in the Tetons.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Wind River

Mountains West.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, such as

along Teton and Togwotee Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall

expected Monday morning and afternoon. Snow rates become lighter

Monday evening. Moderate to heavy snowfall returns overnight

Monday into Tuesday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.