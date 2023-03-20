Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 1:27AM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches. Highest amounts in the Salt River Range.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, such as

along Salt River Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall

through Monday morning and again overnight Monday into early

morning Tuesday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.