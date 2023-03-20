Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:01PM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow.Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and southern Teton Valley including

but not limited to Victor and Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.