Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:01PM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow.Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and southern Teton Valley including
but not limited to Victor and Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.