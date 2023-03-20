Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:48 PM
Published 2:01 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:01PM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda
Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content