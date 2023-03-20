Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:01PM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small,

Challis, Clayton, Stanley, and Lost River Range.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.