Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:04PM MDT until March 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches. Lesser amounts of 3 to 5 inches around the Togwotee
Pass area. Locally higher amounts possible in the Tetons.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Wind River
Mountains West.
* WHEN…Through noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, such
as along Teton and Togwotee Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to heavy snowfall returns
overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.