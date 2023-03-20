Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:04PM MDT until March 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10

inches. Lesser amounts of 3 to 5 inches around the Togwotee

Pass area. Locally higher amounts possible in the Tetons.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Wind River

Mountains West.

* WHEN…Through noon MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, such

as along Teton and Togwotee Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Moderate to heavy snowfall returns

overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.