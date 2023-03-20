Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:40AM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the
mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 2 to 5 inches in the valleys
below.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and southern Teton Valley including
but not limited to Victor and Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.