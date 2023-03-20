Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:40AM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys. Total

snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the mountains above 6500

feet MSL and 2 to 5 inches in the valleys below.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Soda

Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.