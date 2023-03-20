Skip to Content
today at 10:36 AM
Published 2:40 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:40AM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 15 inches above
7000 feet MSL and 2 to 6 inches below 7000 feet. Winds gusting
as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to
Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.

