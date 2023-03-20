Winter Weather Advisory issued March 20 at 2:40AM MDT until March 21 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the
mountains above 7000 feet MSL and 2 to 6 inches in the valleys
below.
* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small,
Challis, Clayton, Stanley, and Lost River Range.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.