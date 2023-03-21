Special Weather Statement issued March 21 at 10:38AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to Moderate Snow Showers. Additional accumulations

up to an inch in the lower elevations, with an additional 1 to 2

inches in the higher elevations of northwest Wyoming.

* WHERE…The Mountains of Northwest Wyoming, including eastern

foothills of the Absarokas into the Cody Foothills.

* WHEN…Through Late Tuesday Afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be difficult at times,

particularly with slick roads and in areas where snow showers

reduce visibility. Mountain passes are the most vulnerable.