Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 1:09PM MDT until March 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to fall

Wednesday morning, then again late Wednesday afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.