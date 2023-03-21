Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 1:09PM MDT until March 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches

are expected in the lower elevations, with 2 to 3 inches from

Farson to Big Piney. The mountain are expected to receive 6 to

10 inches of snow through Thursday morning. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…The west-central mountains and valleys of Wyoming,

including the Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday

morning, and again from Wednesday evening into early Thursday

morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.