Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 12:49PM MDT until March 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches, except 7 to 15 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range- Including Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.