Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 4:56AM MDT until March 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches for

a total snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches along the I-15

corridor north of Pocatello including the US-26/US-20 corridors.

* WHERE…Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Snow will be

moderate to heavy at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.