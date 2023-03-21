Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 4:56AM MDT until March 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration

Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.