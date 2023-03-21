Winter Weather Advisory issued March 21 at 5:41AM MDT until March 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Wind River
Mountains West.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute over Teton Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.