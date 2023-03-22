Winter Storm Warning issued March 22 at 2:58AM MDT until March 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches

above 7000 feet MSL and 8 to 12 inches below 7000 feet.

* WHERE…Bear River Range including but not limited to Emigration

Summit.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.