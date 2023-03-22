Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 10:36PM MDT until March 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of light Snow. Additional snowfall of around 1

inch in Jackson Hole, and 2 to 4 inches in the Teton Mountains.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult mainly over mountain

passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.