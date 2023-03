Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 2:15PM MDT until March 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the

mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches in the valleys

below.

* WHERE…St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Wayan, Swan

Valley, and Victor.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.