Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 2:34AM MDT until March 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected to fall this

morning, then again late this afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.