Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 2:34AM MDT until March 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches are expected in the lower elevations, with 2 to 3
inches from Farson to Big Piney. The mountain are expected to
receive 6 to 10 inches of snow through Thursday morning. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…The west-central mountains and valleys of Wyoming,
including the Upper Green River Basin.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday
morning, and again from Wednesday evening into early Thursday
morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.