Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 2:58AM MDT until March 22 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the

mountains above 6000 feet MSL including Sweetzer Summit and 1 to

4 inches in the valleys below.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.