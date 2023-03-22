Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 2:58AM MDT until March 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the
mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches in the valleys
below.
* WHERE…Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad,
Preston, Thatcher, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, and Bone.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.