Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 6:24PM MDT until March 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of light Snow. Additional snowfall is expected to

range between a half and 1 inch in the lower elevations. 2 to 5

inches are possible in the mountains.

* WHERE…The west-central mountains and valleys of Wyoming,

including the Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult mainly over mountain

passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.