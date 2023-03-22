Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
March 23, 2023 1:48 AM
Published 6:24 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 22 at 6:24PM MDT until March 23 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of light Snow. Additional snowfall is expected to
range between a half and 1 inch in the lower elevations. 2 to 5
inches are possible in the mountains.

* WHERE…The west-central mountains and valleys of Wyoming,
including the Upper Green River Basin.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult mainly over mountain
passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content