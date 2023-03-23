Wind Advisory issued March 23 at 2:07PM MDT until March 25 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn,
Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
* WHEN…From 6 AM Friday to midnight MDT Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
around.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.