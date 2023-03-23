Winter Weather Advisory issued March 23 at 2:20PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches,

except 8 to 13 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Wayan, Emigration Summit, Swan Valley, Victor, Pine

Creek Pass, Island Park, Raynolds Pass, Targhee Pass, and

Kilgore.

* WHEN…From 3 AM Friday to 6 AM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.