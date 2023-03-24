Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 2:55PM MDT until March 25 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible in and

around the Park. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche

Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans

include travel into the backcountry.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.