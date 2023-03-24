Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:00 PM
Published 2:55 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 2:55PM MDT until March 25 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches
with locally higher amounts of 15 to 20 inches in the Tetons.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible across
Teton Pass, Togwotee Pass, and Salt River Pass. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans
include travel into the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content