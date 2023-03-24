Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 2:55PM MDT until March 25 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches
with locally higher amounts of 15 to 20 inches in the Tetons.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible across
Teton Pass, Togwotee Pass, and Salt River Pass. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please monitor the Bridger-Teton Avalanche
Center at bridgertetonavalanchecenter.org, if your plans
include travel into the backcountry.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.