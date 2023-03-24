Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 2:58AM MDT until March 25 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 12 inches. Higher amounts up to 2 feet is possible on

the Pitchstone Plateau. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 11 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Areas of

blowing snow are possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.