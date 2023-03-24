Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 2:58AM MDT until March 25 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 18 to 24 inches in the Tetons, 8 to 20 inches in the Salt

River and Wyoming Ranges, and 6 to 12 inches elsewhere. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 11 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Teton Pass

and Salt Pass will be impacted.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.