Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 2:58AM MDT until March 25 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 18 to 24 inches in the Tetons, 8 to 20 inches in the Salt
River and Wyoming Ranges, and 6 to 12 inches elsewhere. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 11 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Teton Pass
and Salt Pass will be impacted.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.