March 25, 2023 4:00 AM
Published 8:35 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 8:35PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 5
to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

