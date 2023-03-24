Winter Storm Warning issued March 24 at 8:35PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow and gusty winds. Additional snow accumulations of
1 to 4 inches, except 5 to 9 inches on ridge tops and
elevations above passes. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Monida Pass,
Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Road
closures are possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.