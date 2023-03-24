Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 2:47AM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.