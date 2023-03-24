Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 2:55PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in
the Jackson Valley and 4 to 6 inches in Star Valley.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening or morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.