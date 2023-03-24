Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 2:58AM MDT until March 25 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
in the Jackson Valley and 4 to 8 inches in Star Valley. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
are possible and could greatly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.