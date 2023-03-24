Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 2:58AM MDT until March 25 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches

in the Jackson Valley and 4 to 8 inches in Star Valley. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

are possible and could greatly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.