Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 7:32PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches over mountain
passes.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Gilmore Summit, Highway 93 Lost
Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and decreased
visibility over mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.