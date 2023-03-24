Winter Weather Advisory issued March 24 at 8:35PM MDT until March 25 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches, except 6 to 9 inches on ridge tops. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier,
Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Dubois, Spencer,
Edie School, and Small.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.