Winter Storm Warning issued March 25 at 1:58PM MDT until March 25 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Open roads across the north end of the park may have
slick spots, mainly Saturday evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional snowfall at Mammoth and in the
Lamar Valley will total up to 2 inches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.