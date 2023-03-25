Winter Storm Warning issued March 25 at 1:58PM MDT until March 25 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of

2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Open roads across the north end of the park may have

slick spots, mainly Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional snowfall at Mammoth and in the

Lamar Valley will total up to 2 inches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.