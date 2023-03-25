Skip to Content
today at 8:48 PM
Published 1:58 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued March 25 at 1:58PM MDT until March 25 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. Additional snow accumulations of
3 to 5 inches. West wind gusting 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult across Teton Pass, Togwotee
Pass, and Salt River Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Much of the additional snow will fall
prior to 7 PM Saturday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

