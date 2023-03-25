Winter Storm Warning issued March 25 at 3:55AM MDT until March 25 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Additional snow
accumulations of 5 to 12 inches.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow are possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.