Winter Storm Warning issued March 25 at 3:55AM MDT until March 25 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Additional snow

accumulations of 4 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts of

10 to 16 inches in the Tetons. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult across Teton Pass,

Togwotee Pass, and Salt River Pass. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.